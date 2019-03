India’s Infosys: We’ll Reach More Than 500 Employees in Romania



India’s Infosys, which specializes in providing outsourcing IT solutions and services, will be hiring more than 300 people in Romania soon for its digital innovation center recently inaugurated in Bucharest and the cybersecurity hub due to open in a few (...) India’s Infosys: We’ll Reach More Than 500 Employees in Romania.India’s Infosys, which specializes in providing outsourcing IT solutions and services, will be hiring more than 300 people in Romania soon for its digital innovation center recently inaugurated in Bucharest and the cybersecurity hub due to open in a few (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]