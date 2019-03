Dacia, Ford and Daimler, Top Three Exporters in Romania in 2018



For the first time ever, Romania’s top three exporters operate in the automotive industry, as Ford stepped up production of EcoSport in Craiova, Daimler stepped up production of transmissions in Sebes and Dacia stepped up production of the Duster SUV in (...) Dacia, Ford and Daimler, Top Three Exporters in Romania in 2018.For the first time ever, Romania’s top three exporters operate in the automotive industry, as Ford stepped up production of EcoSport in Craiova, Daimler stepped up production of transmissions in Sebes and Dacia stepped up production of the Duster SUV in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]