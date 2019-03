President Iohannis promulgates 2019 State Budget Law



President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the promulgation decree of the 2019 State Budget Law, the Presidential Administration informs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) President Iohannis promulgates 2019 State Budget Law.President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed the promulgation decree of the 2019 State Budget Law, the Presidential Administration informs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Andreea Rotaru, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]