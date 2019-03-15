Official statistics: Turnover of trade in motor vehicles and market services go up in January



The turnover for wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles grew by 4.3pct, as raw series, in January 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly as a result of growth in trade in motorcycles, parts and accessories, respectively maintenance and repair of motorcycles, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday. Trade in motorcycles, parts and accessories, maintenance and repair of motorcycles registered a 32.2pct advance, trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles was up by 4.6pct, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles advanced by 4 , 2pct, and trade in motor vehicles grew by 3.8pct. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover volume in this sector increased by 4.4pct.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) Official statistics: Turnover of trade in motor vehicles and market services go up in January.The turnover for wholesale and retail trade, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles grew by 4.3pct, as raw series, in January 2019 compared to the same period of the previous year, mainly as a result of growth in trade in motorcycles, parts and accessories, respectively maintenance and repair of motorcycles, according to data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday. Trade in motorcycles, parts and accessories, maintenance and repair of motorcycles registered a 32.2pct advance, trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles was up by 4.6pct, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles advanced by 4 , 2pct, and trade in motor vehicles grew by 3.8pct. Expressed as workday and seasonally adjusted series, the turnover volume in this sector increased by 4.4pct.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]