OMV Petrom Expects Nearly 6% Lower Revenue, Of RON16.7B, In 2019



OMV Petrom S.A. envisages revenue of RON16.7 billion in 2019, lower by nearly 6% compared with 2018, and a net profit of RON3.2 billion, compared with RON3.8 billion a year before.