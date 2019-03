Romanian President Signs Off On 2019 State Budget Bill



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Friday signed off on the 2019 state budget bill after criticizing the ruling party for rejecting his re-examination request. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]