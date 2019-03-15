UK Ambassador Noble pays visit to AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency



Ambassador of the UK to Romania Andrew Noble paid a visit on Friday to the AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency headquarters, where he carried out talks with AGERPRES Director General Claudia Nicolae. The British diplomat highlighted the important role which the news agencies have for a correct information. The British Ambassador, who was interested in the process of converting the archive photographs into a digital format, stated that AGERPRES’s documentary called "The Greater Union - Romania at 100" helped him in the preparation to take over the office in Bucharest. Ambassador Noble, who also worked at the Embassy of the UK to Romania back in the ’80s, discovered at AGERPRES pictures with his former colleagues at that time. He requested details regarding the manner in which photographs are converted to digital format and was interested to know what is the oldest photograph in the agency’s archive. Within the talks, also underscored was the good collaboration which the two institutions share and the desire to continue on the same coordinates. When referring to the role of a news agency in an era when any citizen can become a reporter by posting on the internet a photo or a video with the potential of becoming a news item, Ambassador Andrew Noble showed that, although these sources of information are real, the truth is hard to be distinguished sometimes and, in this context, the reputation of a news agency such as AGERPRES is important. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) UK Ambassador Noble pays visit to AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency.Ambassador of the UK to Romania Andrew Noble paid a visit on Friday to the AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency headquarters, where he carried out talks with AGERPRES Director General Claudia Nicolae. The British diplomat highlighted the important role which the news agencies have for a correct information. The British Ambassador, who was interested in the process of converting the archive photographs into a digital format, stated that AGERPRES’s documentary called "The Greater Union - Romania at 100" helped him in the preparation to take over the office in Bucharest. Ambassador Noble, who also worked at the Embassy of the UK to Romania back in the ’80s, discovered at AGERPRES pictures with his former colleagues at that time. He requested details regarding the manner in which photographs are converted to digital format and was interested to know what is the oldest photograph in the agency’s archive. Within the talks, also underscored was the good collaboration which the two institutions share and the desire to continue on the same coordinates. When referring to the role of a news agency in an era when any citizen can become a reporter by posting on the internet a photo or a video with the potential of becoming a news item, Ambassador Andrew Noble showed that, although these sources of information are real, the truth is hard to be distinguished sometimes and, in this context, the reputation of a news agency such as AGERPRES is important. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CBRE: Land Transactions in Romania Reached 140 Ha in 2018 Land transactions for office, retail, residential and industrial spaces amounted to approximately 140 hectares in 2018, according to a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE Romania.



UDMR calls for postponement of entry into force of OUG 114 The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) calls for the postponement of the entry into force of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 until 2020, considering it needs amendments in relation to more than 40 points. "The Union would change in more than 40 points the OUG that provides for (...)



PM Dancila: I welcome budget promulgation; we are in homestretch with projects we have set out to achieve Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday welcomed the promulgation of the budget, stating that the Government is in the homestretch with the projects we have set out to achieve, "so necessary for the development of Romania", and will continue to take measures to give Romanians a (...)



Muler Onofrei, Element Industrial: Infrastructure Investments To Shape Growth Of Industrial & Logistics Market Investments in infrastructure will shape in the future the development of the industrial and logistics market, but the workforce is a problem, Muler Onofrei, managing partner Element Industrial, told the ZF Transport&Logistics conference organized by Ziarul (...)



Sinziana Pardhan, P3 Romania: Romania Becomes Increasingly Attractive To Investors Sinziana Pardhan, Country Head, P3 Romania, one of the leading developers of logistics and industrial space, said Tuesday she is optimistic about the evolution of the Romanian market in 2018, but spoke about a moderate optimism because, most likely, the level of deliveries of the past years (...)



Synevo Opens Blood Drawing Center In Calarasi, Reaches 105 Units In Romania Synevo, the medical laboratory division of Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, has opened a blood drawing center in Calarasi, reaching 105 blood drawing centers and 16 medical laboratories in Romania.



Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 49% in 2018, to RON33M Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani ad EBRD, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON33.2 million, up 49% on the year, while the number of active clients reached 2,800, up 21% on the (...)

