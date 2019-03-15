UK Ambassador Noble pays visit to AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency
Mar 15, 2019
UK Ambassador Noble pays visit to AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency.
Ambassador of the UK to Romania Andrew Noble paid a visit on Friday to the AGERPRES Romanian National News Agency headquarters, where he carried out talks with AGERPRES Director General Claudia Nicolae. The British diplomat highlighted the important role which the news agencies have for a correct information.
The British Ambassador, who was interested in the process of converting the archive photographs into a digital format, stated that AGERPRES’s documentary called "The Greater Union - Romania at 100" helped him in the preparation to take over the office in Bucharest.
Ambassador Noble, who also worked at the Embassy of the UK to Romania back in the ’80s, discovered at AGERPRES pictures with his former colleagues at that time. He requested details regarding the manner in which photographs are converted to digital format and was interested to know what is the oldest photograph in the agency’s archive.
Within the talks, also underscored was the good collaboration which the two institutions share and the desire to continue on the same coordinates.
When referring to the role of a news agency in an era when any citizen can become a reporter by posting on the internet a photo or a video with the potential of becoming a news item, Ambassador Andrew Noble showed that, although these sources of information are real, the truth is hard to be distinguished sometimes and, in this context, the reputation of a news agency such as AGERPRES is important. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]