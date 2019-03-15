PM Dancila meets Czech Senate President Kubera;talks aimed efficiency of Czech-Romanian partnership, consolidation of economic relations



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila met on Friday in Prague with President of the Czech Republic Senate Jaroslav Kubera. During the meeting the PM underscored the efficiency of the Romanian-Czech partnership and the concrete progresses recorded in strengthening the economic relations. The meeting took place within the official visit that Prime Minister Dancila pays to the Czech Republic. On this occasion, PM Viorica Dancila highlighted the efficiency and solidarity of the Romanian-Czech partnership and endorsed the opportunity to increase the frequency of the high-level contacts, but also of the parliamentary committees between the legislative bodies of Romania and the Czech Republic, according to a Gov't press release sent to AGERPRES. The Romanian official mentioned the concrete progresses recorded in strengthening the Romanian-Czech economic relations and she especially referred to the volume of bilateral trade in 2018, which represents a record in relation to the previous years. Prime Minister Dancila highlighted the importance of putting in some sustained efforts to strengthen the ties between the business circles of Romania and the Czech Republic, and showed the need to extend bilateral sectoral cooperation. Moreover, the PM mentioned what are Bucharest's expectations regarding the participation of the Czech Republic Senate's representatives in the events, manifestations at parliamentary level within the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council. PM Dancila also referred to Romania's Presidency at the EU Council, highlighting the legislative projects that are close to completion or at an advanced negotiation stage at the level of the Council of the European Parliament. She underscored the necessity of a strong and unitary Europe in all its dimensions - political, economic, social - without discriminations among its members on regional, economic-financial and social policies criteria. At the same time, Dancila defined the 2021-2027 Multiannual Financial Framework as one of the key files of the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council, the Government release showed. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

CBRE: Land Transactions in Romania Reached 140 Ha in 2018 Land transactions for office, retail, residential and industrial spaces amounted to approximately 140 hectares in 2018, according to a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE Romania.



UDMR calls for postponement of entry into force of OUG 114 The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) calls for the postponement of the entry into force of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 until 2020, considering it needs amendments in relation to more than 40 points. "The Union would change in more than 40 points the OUG that provides for (...)



PM Dancila: I welcome budget promulgation; we are in homestretch with projects we have set out to achieve Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday welcomed the promulgation of the budget, stating that the Government is in the homestretch with the projects we have set out to achieve, "so necessary for the development of Romania", and will continue to take measures to give Romanians a (...)



Muler Onofrei, Element Industrial: Infrastructure Investments To Shape Growth Of Industrial & Logistics Market Investments in infrastructure will shape in the future the development of the industrial and logistics market, but the workforce is a problem, Muler Onofrei, managing partner Element Industrial, told the ZF Transport&Logistics conference organized by Ziarul (...)



Sinziana Pardhan, P3 Romania: Romania Becomes Increasingly Attractive To Investors Sinziana Pardhan, Country Head, P3 Romania, one of the leading developers of logistics and industrial space, said Tuesday she is optimistic about the evolution of the Romanian market in 2018, but spoke about a moderate optimism because, most likely, the level of deliveries of the past years (...)



Synevo Opens Blood Drawing Center In Calarasi, Reaches 105 Units In Romania Synevo, the medical laboratory division of Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, has opened a blood drawing center in Calarasi, reaching 105 blood drawing centers and 16 medical laboratories in Romania.



Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 49% in 2018, to RON33M Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani ad EBRD, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON33.2 million, up 49% on the year, while the number of active clients reached 2,800, up 21% on the (...)

