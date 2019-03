OMV Petrom To Put 51 Other Marginal Fields Up For Sale By End-2019



Romania's oil and gas company OMV Petrom (SNP.RO) on Friday said it will remain focused on the most profitable fields in 2019 and 51 other marginal fields will be put up for sale. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]