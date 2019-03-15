PM Dancila says there are over 1,000 Czech companies in Romania



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila stated on Friday that the Czech Republic ranks 10th in the ranking of foreign investors in Romania, with over 1,000 companies in the country, adding that, within her meeting with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, she pleaded for "a substantial boost of the dialogue" between Romania and the Czech Republic at all levels. "I pleaded for a substantial boost of the dialogue between Romania and the Czech Republic at all levels. I want to underscore the very good stage of the bilateral economic and commercial relations. At the end of 2018, the total volume of these relations reached 4.67 billion euro, which represents a record in relation to the previous years. There are over 1,000 Czech companies in Romania. Thus, the Czech Republic ranks 10th in the ranking of foreign investors in Romania. Romania ranks 15th in the ranking of Czech Republic’s trade partners. In this context, I want to especially encourage Romania’s companies to be more confident in the access opportunities of the Romanian products on the Czech market. I pointed out the necessity to expand the sectorial cooperation. I mentioned, in this context, the Romanian side’s availability to extend cooperation or, as the case may be, to work with the Czech side in numerous areas, with reference to digitisation, cyber security, energy security, encouraging the business milieu, as well as healthcare and agriculture," PM Dancila told a joint news conference with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babis, according to a recording posted on the Youtube page of the Romanian Government. She added that Romania and the Czech Republic pay a special attention to some important files, such as the future of Europe, Brexit, migration, the multiannual financial framework, the EU enlargement, the Neighborhood Policy. "I made known that Romania will participate, as partner state with a special status, in the 2019 edition of the "NATO Days in Ostrava" event, which will take place between 21 and 22 September. I discussed aspects regarding the contribution of the Czech minority of Romania, a very-well integrated minority in the Romanian society, as well as the contribution of the Romanian community living in the Czech Republic regarding the progress of the bilateral relations. They contribute to the strengthening of the confidence and respect climate between the two countries, facilitating the process of tightening business connections and supporting efforts to promote cultural exchanges. I have agreed with Mr Prime Minister to draw up an action plan that highlights the areas of future development of the bilateral relationship and we have established a working group coordinated at the government level. We tackled regional cooperation issues. 