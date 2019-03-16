Summit of EPP’s local and regional leaders starts in Bucharest; President Iohannis in attendance



The summit of the local and regional leaders of the European People's Party, attended by President Klaus Iohannis, has started at Romexpo Exhibition Centre on Saturday. According to the PNL (National Liberal Party), more than 150 mayors and regional leaders from Europe, as well as about 3,000 local elected representatives from Romania, participate in the meeting. At the invitation of PNL leader Ludovic Orban, participating in this event will be Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, EPP's candidate for the European Commission presidency, Manfred Weber, EPP Secretary General Antonio Lopez Isturiz White, EPP's group leader in the Committee of the Regions, Michael Schneider, and the EPP campaign manager for the 2019 elections, Dara Murphy. At the meeting in Bucharest, Manfred Weber will present his vision about the future of the European Union and the main lines of the EPP programme for the European Commission presidency. On the same occasion, there will be presented the EPP Regional and Local Manifesto for the European Parliament elections of May 26. The EPP Summit is divided into two debate panels on improving the live standard of local communities, with the following participants: Olgierd Geblewicz (President of Westpomerania Region, Poland), Daniela Cimpean (president of Sibiu County Council), Emil Boc (mayor of Cluj -Napoca), Jelena Drenjanin (representative of the Stockholm region), Yordanka Fandakova (mayor of Sofia), Markku Markkula (president of the Helsinki region), Gheorghe Flutur (president of Suceava County Council / President of the League of Elected Local Representatives of PNL), Ana Lidia Pereira (president of the EPP youth organization). The EPP Summit will end with a joint press conference, held by PNL leader Ludovic Orban, and EPP candidate for the office of president of the European Commission, Manfred Weber. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author/editor: Cristina Zaharia)

