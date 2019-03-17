Deputy PM Suciu says PSD still backs mayors’ election in one round



Deputy Prime minister Daniel Suciu, minister of Regional Development on Sunday declared in eastern Braila that the main ruling PSD (Social Democratic Party) further backs the mayors' election in one single round. When asked how he comments the statement by the ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, minor at rule, ed. n.) leader Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, according to whom the mayors should be elected in two rounds, Daniel Suciu answered that his party, the PSD maintains its viewpoint - namely the mayors be elected in one round. "It's been a debate in the Parliament, this thing was not adopted, things remain from our point of view, as they are now. Any party, no matter the name of it is voted by the people and the seize of a party is given by the people's support. Fortunately for the PSD, this party is a large one, because the people vote it," Suciu said. The ALDE president Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Saturday said in southeastern Constanta that his political party backs the election of the mayors in two rounds, given that the one-round mayors' election is a handicap for the ALDE, the large parties only being in advantage.AGERPRES(RO - author: Ecaterina Ignat, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author, editor: Maria Voican)