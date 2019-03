Hervis Set to Open 10 Stores in 2019



Sporting goods retail chain Hervis will open ten stores this year, after having inaugurated seven in 2018. The retailer will therefore end 2019 with 40 stores, almost double the 2017 number. Hervis Set to Open 10 Stores in 2019.Sporting goods retail chain Hervis will open ten stores this year, after having inaugurated seven in 2018. The retailer will therefore end 2019 with 40 stores, almost double the 2017 number. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]