PM Dancila: Memorandum of Understanding between DP WORLD, Transport Ministry, very important for Romania and UAE



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday hailed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the governmental company DP WORLD from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Romanian Transport Ministry, as one of a great importance for both states. "Your presence here for the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the governmental company DP WORLD and the Transport Ministry is a clear proof of the friendship between us and also a very important moment for both states," said Dancila, after the event. The head of the Executive believes that this Memorandum is paving the way for a more consistent collaboration in the future, in the transport and transportation infrastructure field. "Today we are paving the way for a more consistent collaboration in the future, in the transport and transportation infrastructure field, in the context of the signing, in February 2019, of the long-term assignment agreement for the operation of the container terminal in the Port of Constanta. Your experience in this field will certainly be an essential factor from now on. The Port of Constanta is of a major importance to us: it has a strategic position and a huge potential, which, unfortunately, hasn’t been used until now as it should have been. Through our governing programme we established that we want it to become a regional port. Which is why any investment is welcome. For it is essential that this area becomes dynamic and gets the place that it deserves at international level," said Viorica Dancila. She also voiced interested for a "substantial presence of the companies from the Emirates in this sector" and appreciated that "we are facing now an important stage in the strengthening of bilateral relations." Viorica Dancila brought to mind that, during a working visit she paid to the UAE in October 2018, the Romanian and the Emirati authorities agreed to cooperate and coordinate more tightly in the future, with the bilateral relation between the two countries being thus turned into a strategic economic partnership. Dancila believes that the adoption of a common Statement regarding a strategic economic partnership between the Romanian Government and the Government of the United Arab Emirates "created the possibility for some important cooperation opportunities in the economic field." PM Viorica Dancila on Sunday welcomed the head of Dubai Ports, Customs and Free Zone, H.E.. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, the head of the Dubai City Maritime Authority. 