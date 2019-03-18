#Romania2019.eu/Dancila: Clean technology represents future; gov’t has encouraged purchase of new, less polluting cars



The Government has encouraged the purchase of new, less polluting cars, through the car park renewal programmes carried out by the Environment Ministry, PM Viorica Dancila said on Monday in the opening of the 2019 European Automotive Industry Forum in Craiova. "Clean technology represents the future. In agreement with the European objectives of protecting the environment, by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions, as well as in agreement with the European and worldwide trends in the automotive industry, Romania’s Government has encouraged the purchase of new, less polluting cars, through the car park renewal programmes carried out by the Environment Ministry," Viorica Dancila said in the event carried out as part of Romania’s EU Council Presidency. The PM mentioned that over the recent years there had been promoted a programme under which the citizens are endorsed to buy new cars, on guarantees granted by the state. "We have already prepared a normative act draft meant to make this programme more flexible and adapted to the European and worldwide trend of shifting the focus on manufacturing hybrid and electric cars. Besides the positive effects on the automotive industry and that of car parts, with a significant share in the national economy, we also have in view the benefits for the environment. However, a common efforts is needed as well as new solutions for the non-polluting, hybrid and electric cars to be more accessible for the citizens. Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, you have in Romania’s Government a trustworthy partner, which is open to do even more through an open and fair dialogue with the business environment, both on a national level and on a European level. I confide that through discussions such as the one today among representatives of the European Commission, the national and the European Parliament, the Government and the citizens, those of the auto and car parts industry, we can attain the results we wish for," Dancila also said. Also attending the event in Craiova, among others, there are Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska, Deputy PM and Economy Minister Niculae Badalau, Deputy PM and Environment Minister Gratiela Gavrilescu, Transport Minister Razvan Cuc, Defence Minister Gabriel Les, Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea. 