Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR114 million in January, 16 times higher than the EUR7 million deficit recorded in January 2018, central bank data showed Monday. Romania's Current Account Deficit Grows 16 Times in January, to EUR114M.Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR114 million in January, 16 times higher than the EUR7 million deficit recorded in January 2018, central bank data showed Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]