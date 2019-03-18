Ford To Invest EUR200M In Its Romanian Plant, Aims To Make 250,000 Cars/Year Locally



US-held automaker Ford will invest EUR200 million in its Romanian plant in Craiova and aims to produce 250,000 cars per year on the local market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]