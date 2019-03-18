European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska: Joint efforts should be made to achieve clean vehicles’ roadmap



Romania holds an important place on Europe’s map in the car industry, on Monday said in southern Craiova the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bienkowska, adding that in the context of her participation in the Car Industry Forum 2019 she had talks referring to the road-map for clean vehicles. Today I had very important talks on the future of the car industry, in the context of Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the EU. I have analysed carefully the actions undertaken after the Diesel scandal (...) now it is the moment to move on. (...) Together with the Member States I have prepared a road-map for clean vehicles, but for this to become reality we must make joint efforts to achieve our commitments assumed (...) to create a cleaner car park, to obtain a higher rate of withdrawal of the non-compliant cars, to improve transparency and actions on the information given to consumers. (...) We can say that following this scandal, we now have one of the most efficient regulation regarding the emissions at world level, and have recently adopted new objectives for the fuel saving and the carbon dioxide limits for cars and trucks. Obviously, there are challenges we must face further and let us not forget that we must support the development of the connected and automated driving technologies, the European Commissioner told a joint news conference in Craiova alongside Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the Ford Romania President Ian Pearson. She mentioned at challenges chapter "the climate change, the consumption patterns’ changes and even the commercial threats". Last but not least, I have to stress the future towards development based on a society that needs a clean, safe, connected mobility for us all. I’m confident that the European car industry is prepared to answer these challenges, the European official added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) European Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska: Joint efforts should be made to achieve clean vehicles’ roadmap.Romania holds an important place on Europe’s map in the car industry, on Monday said in southern Craiova the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bienkowska, adding that in the context of her participation in the Car Industry Forum 2019 she had talks referring to the road-map for clean vehicles. Today I had very important talks on the future of the car industry, in the context of Romania’s Presidency of the Council of the EU. I have analysed carefully the actions undertaken after the Diesel scandal (...) now it is the moment to move on. (...) Together with the Member States I have prepared a road-map for clean vehicles, but for this to become reality we must make joint efforts to achieve our commitments assumed (...) to create a cleaner car park, to obtain a higher rate of withdrawal of the non-compliant cars, to improve transparency and actions on the information given to consumers. (...) We can say that following this scandal, we now have one of the most efficient regulation regarding the emissions at world level, and have recently adopted new objectives for the fuel saving and the carbon dioxide limits for cars and trucks. Obviously, there are challenges we must face further and let us not forget that we must support the development of the connected and automated driving technologies, the European Commissioner told a joint news conference in Craiova alongside Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila and the Ford Romania President Ian Pearson. She mentioned at challenges chapter "the climate change, the consumption patterns’ changes and even the commercial threats". Last but not least, I have to stress the future towards development based on a society that needs a clean, safe, connected mobility for us all. I’m confident that the European car industry is prepared to answer these challenges, the European official added.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CBRE: Land Transactions in Romania Reached 140 Ha in 2018 Land transactions for office, retail, residential and industrial spaces amounted to approximately 140 hectares in 2018, according to a report by real estate consulting firm CBRE Romania.



UDMR calls for postponement of entry into force of OUG 114 The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) calls for the postponement of the entry into force of Emergency Ordinance (OUG) 114 until 2020, considering it needs amendments in relation to more than 40 points. "The Union would change in more than 40 points the OUG that provides for (...)



PM Dancila: I welcome budget promulgation; we are in homestretch with projects we have set out to achieve Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Tuesday welcomed the promulgation of the budget, stating that the Government is in the homestretch with the projects we have set out to achieve, "so necessary for the development of Romania", and will continue to take measures to give Romanians a (...)



Muler Onofrei, Element Industrial: Infrastructure Investments To Shape Growth Of Industrial & Logistics Market Investments in infrastructure will shape in the future the development of the industrial and logistics market, but the workforce is a problem, Muler Onofrei, managing partner Element Industrial, told the ZF Transport&Logistics conference organized by Ziarul (...)



Sinziana Pardhan, P3 Romania: Romania Becomes Increasingly Attractive To Investors Sinziana Pardhan, Country Head, P3 Romania, one of the leading developers of logistics and industrial space, said Tuesday she is optimistic about the evolution of the Romanian market in 2018, but spoke about a moderate optimism because, most likely, the level of deliveries of the past years (...)



Synevo Opens Blood Drawing Center In Calarasi, Reaches 105 Units In Romania Synevo, the medical laboratory division of Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, has opened a blood drawing center in Calarasi, reaching 105 blood drawing centers and 16 medical laboratories in Romania.



Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 49% in 2018, to RON33M Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani ad EBRD, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON33.2 million, up 49% on the year, while the number of active clients reached 2,800, up 21% on the (...)

