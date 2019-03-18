Automotive sector in Romania: 14% of GDP, 27% of exports, 600 companies



By Edwig Ban The Economy Minister Niculae Bădălău said on Monday at the Automobile Industry Forum 2019 in Craiova that at the national level, the contribution of the automotive sector to the economy represented about 14% of GDP in 2018 and provided 27% of exports, but the Romanian industry has (...)