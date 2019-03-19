Sinziana Pardhan, P3 Romania: Romania Becomes Increasingly Attractive To Investors



Sinziana Pardhan, Country Head, P3 Romania, one of the leading developers of logistics and industrial space, said Tuesday she is optimistic about the evolution of the Romanian market in 2018, but spoke about a moderate optimism because, most likely, the level of deliveries of the past years (...) Sinziana Pardhan, P3 Romania: Romania Becomes Increasingly Attractive To Investors.Sinziana Pardhan, Country Head, P3 Romania, one of the leading developers of logistics and industrial space, said Tuesday she is optimistic about the evolution of the Romanian market in 2018, but spoke about a moderate optimism because, most likely, the level of deliveries of the past years (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]