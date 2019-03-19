Synevo Opens Blood Drawing Center In Calarasi, Reaches 105 Units In Romania



Synevo, the medical laboratory division of Swedish-held private medical service provider Medicover, has opened a blood drawing center in Calarasi, reaching 105 blood drawing centers and 16 medical laboratories in Romania.