Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 49% in 2018, to RON33M



Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani ad EBRD, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON33.2 million, up 49% on the year, while the number of active clients reached 2,800, up 21% on the (...) Agricover Credit Net Profit Grows 49% in 2018, to RON33M.Agricover Credit IFN, the financing arm of Agricover group, controlled by Iranian businessman Jabbar Kanani ad EBRD, ended 2018 with a net profit of RON33.2 million, up 49% on the year, while the number of active clients reached 2,800, up 21% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]