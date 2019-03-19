Competition Council Looks Into Ade Gas Oil Taking Over Some Assets Held By Its Associates



Romania’s Competition Council is analysing a transaction whereby Ade Gas Oil Company SRL takes over some assets held by its associates, Azalis SRL, Eurogenetic SRL and Dolchimex SRL, respectively. The assets are related to the wholesale of autogas (liquified petroleum gas (...) Competition Council Looks Into Ade Gas Oil Taking Over Some Assets Held By Its Associates.Romania’s Competition Council is analysing a transaction whereby Ade Gas Oil Company SRL takes over some assets held by its associates, Azalis SRL, Eurogenetic SRL and Dolchimex SRL, respectively. The assets are related to the wholesale of autogas (liquified petroleum gas (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]