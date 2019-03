Transgaz Proposes Dividends At 6.4% Yield From 2018 Net Profit



Romanian state-run natural gas transmission company Transgaz Medias (TGN.RO) on Monday said it will propose its shareholders a dividend of RON21.66 per share, from its 2018 net profit, the equivalent of a 6.4% yield, at the current trading prices, according to ZF calculations based on an (...) Transgaz Proposes Dividends At 6.4% Yield From 2018 Net Profit.