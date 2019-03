Central Bank Paid EUR1B in Taxes Over Past Decade



Romania's central bank has paid the equivalent of EUR1 billion in the past ten years to the Romanian state as tax on profit, governor Mugur Isarescu said Monday, adding that “lies spread fast”. Central Bank Paid EUR1B in Taxes Over Past Decade.Romania's central bank has paid the equivalent of EUR1 billion in the past ten years to the Romanian state as tax on profit, governor Mugur Isarescu said Monday, adding that “lies spread fast”. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]