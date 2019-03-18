Premier Capital, Development Partner Of McDonald’s, To Open 13 New Restaurants In 2019



Maltese company Premier Capital, the development partner of McDonald's in six European countries, opened ten restaurants in 2018 and plans to open 13 more in 2019, as part of a EUR64 million investment aimed at reaching the 176-unit threshold in Romania, the Baltic countries, Greece and Malta (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]