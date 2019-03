SIF Banat-Crisana Proposes RON27M Dividends From Its 2018 Net Profit, At 2.3% Yield



Romanian regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), proposes its shareholders dividends of RON26.9 million from its 2018 net profit of RON77 million, the equivalent of a 2.38% yield, and the distribution of RON50.2 million of its profit to other (...)