AGERPRES National News Agency celebrates its 130th anniversary on 27 March, and outstanding figures of the cultural, sports, economic, political life or diplomats have chosen to send congratulation messages. For one week, AGERPRES will broadcast on its news wires and on www.agerpres.ro website testimonials of some artists, politicians, sportsmen, people having recorded outstanding performances in their activity field. AGERPRES National News Agency thanks all its readers, collaborators and partners, those who are by our side and who trust our professionalism. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first 'telegram', on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.