Mega Image Set to Hire 1,100 People to Keep Up with Expansion



Retailer Mega Image, which has grown to more than 670 stores in Romania, has about 1,170 jobs available at the moment, most of them for cashiers, store clerks, sales assistants, National Employment Agency Bucharest data show.