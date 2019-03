Romania Needs Schengen and Modern Road and Rail Infrastructure to Stay in the Game



Technology is starting to have a significant role in the auto and logistics industries as artificial intelligence is beginning to change how cars are sold and how the warehouses of the future will be managed. Romania Needs Schengen and Modern Road and Rail Infrastructure to Stay in the Game.Technology is starting to have a significant role in the auto and logistics industries as artificial intelligence is beginning to change how cars are sold and how the warehouses of the future will be managed. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]