Nuclearelectrica, NuScale Power Sign MoU To Assess SMR Development, Licensing, Construction In Romania
Mar 20, 2019
Nuclearelectrica, NuScale Power Sign MoU To Assess SMR Development, Licensing, Construction In Romania.
American company NuScale Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) aimed at evaluating the development, licensing and construction of a NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) for a potential similar long-term solution in (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]