Nuclearelectrica, NuScale Power Sign MoU To Assess SMR Development, Licensing, Construction In Romania



American company NuScale Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) aimed at evaluating the development, licensing and construction of a NuScale small modular reactor (SMR) for a potential similar long-term solution in (...) Nuclearelectrica, NuScale Power Sign MoU To Assess SMR Development, Licensing, Construction In Romania.