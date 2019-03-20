#AGERPRES130/ BNR spokesperson: AGERPRES, a trustful partner with information one cannot find in the media
The National News Agency AGERPRES is a trustful partner for a public institution and it comes with information that one cannot find at other media institutions, said the spokesperson of the Romanian National Bank (BNR), Dan Suciu, in his message occasioned by the 130th anniversary since the news agency started its activity.
"AGERPRES has its very clear spot among the news agencies in Romania, for it does what no other agency does. First of all, it is a trustful partner for a public institution, in what concerns the messages that we send and, second of all, it comes with information one cannot find at other media agencies. On behalf of the institution that celebrates 139 years of existence I can only say "Happy Birthday" and many happy returns to a institution that celebrates 130 years of existence. Which means that we are probably the oldest and most experienced public institutions in this country, a fact that makes us even more responsible," said Dan Suciu.
***
The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest."
In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first ’telegram’, on 11 April.
Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption.
In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Bănciulea, editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
