France's Ambassador in Bucharest Michele Ramis congratulated the AGERPRES National News Agency for its 130 years of activity and stated that AGERPRES is "an important and emblematic actor of Romania's media landscape. "I wish AGERPRES 'Many happy returns!' on the occasion of its 130th anniversary and I welcome its rigorous activity, professionalism and quality of information. An important and emblematic actor of Romania's media landscape, AGERPRES is, also thanks to its impressive photo archives, an indispensable witness of Romanian history. I salute these 130 years of existence and wish it a long life in the service of an independent information," the head of the French diplomatic mission conveyed in her anniversary message. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first 'telegram', on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

