SIF Oltenia Proposes RON84M Dividends From Its 2018 Net Profit, At 7% Yield



Romanian regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) on Wednesday said it will propose its shareholders dividends of RON84 million from its 2018 net profit of RON96.2 million.