Central bank’s Vasilescu: Laws appear without analysis of legitimacy, hence laws that breach laws



Laws appear without an analysis of legitimacy and we wind up with laws that breach laws, and the Constitutional Court declares them unconstitutional, National Bank of Romania (BNR) strategy consultant Adrian Vasilescu said on Wednesday in reference to the laws on credit agreements, leasing operations and financial relations in the banking area. "We have a recent example with three laws that reached the Constitutional Court and the Constitutional Court said they are not constitutional," Adrian Vasilescu told "The Financial Conference". He added that former President of the Constitutional Court, Augustin Zegrean, when he retired he met with journalists and told them that he left behind 14,000 confusing, meaning interpretable, laws. The Constitutional Court of Romania admitted this month the notification of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union (USR) regarding the draft laws on credit agreements, leasing operations and financial relations in the banking area, establishing that they are unconstitutional.AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Mariana Nica; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob)