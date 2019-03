Romanian Insurance Market Topped RON10B in 2018



Romania’s insurance market grew 4.5% year-on-year in 2018, to over RON10 billion in underwritten premiums, Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) data showed Wednesday. Romanian Insurance Market Topped RON10B in 2018.Romania’s insurance market grew 4.5% year-on-year in 2018, to over RON10 billion in underwritten premiums, Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) data showed Wednesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]