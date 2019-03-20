Chamber of Deputies passes draft law on long-term national strategy "Romania 2040"



The Chamber of Deputies, a decision-making body on this draft law, passed on Wednesday the bill on the drawing up and updating of the long-term national strategy "Romania 2040", which provides for the establishment to this end of the "Romania 2040" Committee, headed by the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. The bill regulates the establishment of the obligation to draw up and update the Long-term Strategy of Economic and Social Development of Romania, called the "Romania 2040" Strategy. It will include alternative scenarios and policies to achieve the objectives. The strategy will be updated every three years. The public administration authorities, the Romanian Academy, branch academies, higher education institutions, public and private law research and development institutions, trade unions and branch organizations as well as the non-governmental bodies will support the drawing up of the "Romania 2040" which establishes the "Romania 2040" Committee, a consultative body, without legal personality. The "Romania 2040" strategy is developed through national debate and includes alternative scenarios and policies to achieve the objectives. This strategy is developed under the direct coordination of the Chamber of Deputies, which ensures the management of the whole process. Initially, the strategy was provided to be developed under the coordination of Parliament. The "Romania 2040" development strategy is based on three scenarios: optimistic, moderate and pessimistic, differentiated in relation to the premises, objectives and guidelines set by the "Romania 2040" Committee. This is correlated with the National Plan for the adoption of the euro, made in line with the provisions of OUG 24/2018, with the National Strategy for Sustainable Development of Romania 2030, as well as with the sectoral strategies approved by the Government.

