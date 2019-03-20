NuScale and Romanian Energy Company sign agreement to explore SMRs for Romania



By Edwig Ban Nuclearelectrica Romania announces that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NuScale, a US based company, to exchange business and technical information on NuScale's innovative nuclear technology. The goal of the agreement is to evaluate the development, licensing (...) [Read the article in The Romanian Business Journal]