Banca Transilvania Plans to Give RON818M in Dividends, Raise Share Capital



Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) seeks shareholders' approval to distribute gross dividends of RON818 million, or RON0.17 per share, the equivalent of a yield of 8%. Banca Transilvania Plans to Give RON818M in Dividends, Raise Share Capital.Romanian lender Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) seeks shareholders' approval to distribute gross dividends of RON818 million, or RON0.17 per share, the equivalent of a yield of 8%. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]