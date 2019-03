Nuclearelectrica Proposes Gross Dividends of RON378.9M



Nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Wednesday said it proposes gross dividends of RON1.25 per share, the equivalent of a 13.1% yield. Nuclearelectrica Proposes Gross Dividends of RON378.9M.Nuclear power company Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Wednesday said it proposes gross dividends of RON1.25 per share, the equivalent of a 13.1% yield. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]