Romania’s Wage Bill up to EUR80B in 2018, Its Highest Level Ever



Romania had a wage bill (total wages plus payroll taxes) of EUR80.3 billion in 2018, up EUR12 billion over 2017 and its highest ever. Its growth in 2018 over 2017 was the highest in Europe, 17%.