Bilka Steel Sees Profit up 8% to RON40M in 2018



Roofing systems manufacturer Bilka Steel in Brasov, held by businessman Horatiu Tepes, posted 8% higher profit, 40.7 million lei (EUR8.7 million), in 2018. The profit margin therefore was 8% last year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]