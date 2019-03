Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Farmexpert Expects over RON3B Revenue in 2019



Farmexpert, the second largest pharmaceutical wholesaler in Romania by 2017 sales, is aiming for 10% higher revenue in the 2019 calendar year, which means it should overshoot the 3 billion lei (EUR630 million) mark. Pharmaceutical Wholesaler Farmexpert Expects over RON3B Revenue in 2019.Farmexpert, the second largest pharmaceutical wholesaler in Romania by 2017 sales, is aiming for 10% higher revenue in the 2019 calendar year, which means it should overshoot the 3 billion lei (EUR630 million) mark. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]