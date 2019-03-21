Minister Ciamba: EU must have clear norms and instruments to identify who’s behind cyber attacks



Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba on Wednesday underscored at a debate in Brussels that the European Union must have clear norms and instruments to identify and punish those who are behind cyber attacks, reads a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE). Such measures will also increase the credibility of the European institutions among the citizens. George Ciamba participated in an official debate on regulations in the cyber space, organised by the Euractiv publication in Brussels. The Romanian dignitary was interviewed live by Ambassador Sorin Ducaru, a special adviser to the Global Commission on Cyber-stability and former assistant of the NATO secretary-general. The discussion focused on the European approach on policies regarding cyber security and the respective regulations. The Minister underscored the importance Romania grants to IT development and digital economy. In his dialogue with Sorin Ducaru, Ciamba mentioned the adoption at the most recent General Affairs Council of a comprehensive document that offers the guidelines for the EU to strengthen its response capacity when facing cyber threats. A fast response, an increase in the awareness level among the citizens, more efficient institutional cooperation are among the measures implemented at community level, specified the MAE. "We must have clear norms and instruments at the EU level to identify and punish those who are behind cyber attacks. Such concrete measures will also increase the credibility of the European institutions among the citizens," Minister George Ciamba said, according to the release. At the same time, the Minister-delegate for European Affairs highlighted the fact that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union promotes all aspects related to digitization, through measures meant to help with the development of such fields as digital economy, artificial intelligence, high performance calculation of strengthening cyber security. AGERPRES (RO - author: Antonia Nita, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

