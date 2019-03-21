ForMin Melescanu speaks at the ACP-EU meeting about impact of climate change from a security perspective



Climate change and its impact from a security perspective was the topic tackled on Wednesday by Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu at the works of the 37th session of the Joint Parliamentary Assembly - Africa, Caribbean, Pacific - European Union (ACP-EU), which took place in Bucharest. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, Melescanu, who delivered a speech within the "Working on Global Arena" Panel, underscored that all the states around the world are exposed to climate risks, regardless of their geographic position and there is a need of both solidarity and responsibility in identifying solutions, as well as a multilateral platform to facilitate cooperation and dialogue. The Minister showed that the efficient approach of climate changes and especially the global warming requires awareness, all actors involved feeling responsible and a strong political will for effective demarches both at national and global level. In this context, he underscored the need to promote demarches in a multilateral framework in which the United Nations plays an essential role. Minister Teodor Melescanu presented the demarches carried out by Romania in the context of exercising the EU Council Presidency. He mentioned that the organisation in Bucharest, on 12 March of the "Building resilience to natural disasters" Conference which was dedicated to one of the topical issues on the international agenda - the negative influences of climate changes over sustainable development and security. The MAE release informs that on the sidelines of the ACP-EU meeting in Bucharest. the Foreign Affairs Minister carried out bilateral meetings with Senate President of the Gabonese Republic Lucie Milebou-Aubusson Mboussou and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Louis Hilton Straker. Within the meeting with the Gabonese Senate President, the officials reviewed the bilateral dialogue in various sectors of shared interest and the cooperation of international organisations. At the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines also discussed were the technical assistance projects devoted by Romania to the Caribbean region, as well as the prospects for economic and sectoral cooperation in areas of shared interest such as education, climate change, emergency situation management, food security and safety, IT, tourism. Minister Teodor Melescanu highlighted the fact that, in the context of the EU Council Presidency, Romania will pay special attention to the events with a major impact on African and Caribbean states, such as the negotiation of the post-Cotonou agreement, which will define the future framework of the EU-ACP relations. The ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly was established out of the desire to gather the elected representatives of the European Parliament and the elected representatives of the African, the Caribbean and the Pacific. The works were attended by approximately 400 representatives of African, Caribbean and Pacific Parliaments and MEPs, representatives of the ACP and European institutions, the release mentions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) ForMin Melescanu speaks at the ACP-EU meeting about impact of climate change from a security perspective.Climate change and its impact from a security perspective was the topic tackled on Wednesday by Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu at the works of the 37th session of the Joint Parliamentary Assembly - Africa, Caribbean, Pacific - European Union (ACP-EU), which took place in Bucharest. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, Melescanu, who delivered a speech within the "Working on Global Arena" Panel, underscored that all the states around the world are exposed to climate risks, regardless of their geographic position and there is a need of both solidarity and responsibility in identifying solutions, as well as a multilateral platform to facilitate cooperation and dialogue. The Minister showed that the efficient approach of climate changes and especially the global warming requires awareness, all actors involved feeling responsible and a strong political will for effective demarches both at national and global level. In this context, he underscored the need to promote demarches in a multilateral framework in which the United Nations plays an essential role. Minister Teodor Melescanu presented the demarches carried out by Romania in the context of exercising the EU Council Presidency. He mentioned that the organisation in Bucharest, on 12 March of the "Building resilience to natural disasters" Conference which was dedicated to one of the topical issues on the international agenda - the negative influences of climate changes over sustainable development and security. The MAE release informs that on the sidelines of the ACP-EU meeting in Bucharest. the Foreign Affairs Minister carried out bilateral meetings with Senate President of the Gabonese Republic Lucie Milebou-Aubusson Mboussou and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Commerce and Trade of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Louis Hilton Straker. Within the meeting with the Gabonese Senate President, the officials reviewed the bilateral dialogue in various sectors of shared interest and the cooperation of international organisations. At the meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines also discussed were the technical assistance projects devoted by Romania to the Caribbean region, as well as the prospects for economic and sectoral cooperation in areas of shared interest such as education, climate change, emergency situation management, food security and safety, IT, tourism. Minister Teodor Melescanu highlighted the fact that, in the context of the EU Council Presidency, Romania will pay special attention to the events with a major impact on African and Caribbean states, such as the negotiation of the post-Cotonou agreement, which will define the future framework of the EU-ACP relations. The ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly was established out of the desire to gather the elected representatives of the European Parliament and the elected representatives of the African, the Caribbean and the Pacific. The works were attended by approximately 400 representatives of African, Caribbean and Pacific Parliaments and MEPs, representatives of the ACP and European institutions, the release mentions. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Insolvent Lactag Readies Sale Of Its Cold Cuts Factory Near Craiova, To Focus On Dairy Production Lactag, one of the largest Romanian businesses in the sector of dairy and cold cuts manufacturing, reported a turnover of RON58 million in 2018, up 36% year-on-year, backed by the milk processing segment which generated the bulk of (...)



#AGERPRES130 Octavian Morariu: AGERPRES fully contributed to connection between world of sports and Romanian society Member of the International Olympic Committee (CIO) and Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR) Vice President Octavian Morariu congratulated the AGERPRES National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since establishment, mentioning that AGERPRES fully contributed to the tight (...)



#AGERPRES130 Elisabeta Lipa: 130 years of AGERPRES means resolve, determination and ambition Multiple Olympic Champion in rowing Elisabeta Lipa stated, in a message sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on the occasion of its 130th establishment anniversary, that these figures represent resolve, determination, and ambition. "'Many happy returns, best of health, (...)



Spain's Huercasa To Open EUR3M Factory In Romania Spanish food company Huercasa plans to open a new factory, in Romania, in order to boost its sales in Central and Eastern European countries, a region which generated 80% of the company’s revenue in 2018.



#AGERPRES130 Cotroceni Museum Director: The National News Agency provides correct information Cotroceni National Museum Director Liviu Jicman congratulates the National News Agency for the celebration of 130 years since establishment and voices his appreciation for AGERPRES' professionalism. "A beautiful and moving anniversary - 130 years since AGERPRES has been informing (...)



Commissioner Cretu:Not all Romanians benefit from economic growth;poverty increased significantly among children,rural environment Not everybody benefits from the sustained economic growth of Romania and poverty among children and in the rural environment increased significantly, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu stated on Friday within the presentation conference of the Country Report for Romania, (...)



Iohannis: We stand real chance of achieving orderly UK exit; Romanians, first concern AGERPRES special correspondent Florentina Peia reports: President Klaus Iohannis on Friday said that there is "a real chance" for an orderly exit of the UK from the European Union, underscoring that the first concern is represented by the Romanian citizens living in the kingdom. (...)

