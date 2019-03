eMAG Hungary Merges with Extreme Digital, Targets EUR1B Sales in Six Years



Online retailer eMAG Hungary announced Thursday it was merging with Extreme Digital, which expands eMAG's business to five more countries: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia and Austria.