Vienna Insurance Group Posts EUR74M Loss In Romania In 2018



Austria's Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) on Thursday said it registered underwritten gross premiums of EUR515 million in Romania in 2018, up 1.7% year-on-year, and a loss of around EUR74 million, primarily due to a goodwill impairment of EUR50.1 million in the second quarter of 2018 and a (...)