EBRD Grants New Loan Of EUR5M To Agricover Credit IFN



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing the Romanian lei equivalent of EUR5 million to Agricover Credit IFN, a firm that finances the agricultural sector in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]