Impact Plans To Offer 2 Mln Shares To Employees, Management Members; Pay Out Total Dividends Of RON9M



Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor wants to carry out a ”stock option plan”-type program and offer free shares to employees and management members in order to build customer loyalty and reward. Impact Plans To Offer 2 Mln Shares To Employees, Management Members; Pay Out Total Dividends Of RON9M.Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor wants to carry out a ”stock option plan”-type program and offer free shares to employees and management members in order to build customer loyalty and reward. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]