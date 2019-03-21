#AGERPRES130/MNTR head: National News Agency, equidistant, serious, concerned with Romania and the world



The head of the National Peasant's Museum (MNTR), Virgil Stefan Nitulescu, said the AGERPRES National News Agency is a media institution that is "equidistant and serious," concerned with "everything that happens in Romania and in the world." "AGERPRES is the news agency I was born with, to say so. Of course that now we are in a free market in the information field and this is great, but the thing I am the most happy about is that, when I think of the news agencies that we have today in Romania, if I were to chose a neutral, equidistant, serious agency, then I would choose AGERPRES, no hesitation here. This is the only news agency that doesn't have any bias, including political or in relation to certain groups of interests - and this is very important - it is concerned with everything that happens in Romania and in the world. This is a news agency with a panoramic spectrum, I would say, complete, which I felt very close, especially in what interests me the most - information from the cultural area," Nitulescu said in his message of congratulations, sent to the AGERPRES National News Agency on its 130th anniversary. *** The history of AGERPRES National News Agency starts on 27 March 1889, when P.P. Carp, the then Foreign Minister, signs the birth certificate of the Telegraphic Agency of Romania, which broadcast nationwide "an exact and fast service of all news items of general or special interest." In less than a month, the Telegraphic Agency of Romania started its actual activity, by sending the first 'telegram', on 11 April. Since 1921, the National News Agency has been broadcasting news items and information without interruption. In the 130 years of activity, AGERPRES has kept its role of being the main information source for the citizens and institutions in Romania, as well as the most important source of news about Romania, for those abroad. The National News Agency continues to update the world and provide balanced, unbiased information.

